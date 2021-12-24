LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LDP opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

