LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 4.5% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.70. 20,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,038,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 19.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.