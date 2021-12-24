LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.55. LG Display shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 14,557 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPL shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 739.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 146,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

