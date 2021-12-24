Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 25,540 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.17% of Clean Harbors worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $95.56 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,621 shares of company stock worth $473,772 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

