Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 35,750 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after buying an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Terex stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

