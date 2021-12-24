Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 104,958 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 104,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.64 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,483 shares of company stock worth $10,874,838. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

