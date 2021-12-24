Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 85,280 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 85,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,000. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

