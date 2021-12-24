Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 32,995 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,995 shares during the period. PagerDuty makes up 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 14.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2,571.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 55.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PD stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $58,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

