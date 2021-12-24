Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,003.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.76 or 0.07890592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,038.35 or 0.99912456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

