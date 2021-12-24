Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 212,296 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 2,379.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,296 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up 1.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 334,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 353,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE opened at $39.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

