Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,869 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1,008.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,625,000 after buying an additional 455,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $104.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $106.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78.

