Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40,008 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1,086.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

