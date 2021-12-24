Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,608 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,679.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

