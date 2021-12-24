Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

