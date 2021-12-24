Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 37.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 40.77. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 10.00 and a 12-month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

