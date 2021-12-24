Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $1,092,339. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

LYFT opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.