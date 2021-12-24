LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $104.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.71.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.