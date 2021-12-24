MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 8,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $593,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $592,720.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

