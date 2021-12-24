MaidSafeCoin (MAID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $781,165.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $169.65 million and approximately $781,165.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

