Maker (MKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86.24 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $86.24 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $2,600.79 or 0.05096019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007027 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,014 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

