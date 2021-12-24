Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.41

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.41 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 26949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

