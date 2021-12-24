ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after buying an additional 65,413 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

