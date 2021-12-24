Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have low oil price breakeven costs and need just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Besides, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025. However, Marathon's increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters has dampened investors’ confidence. One also need to factor the pressure on Marathon's top line that has consistently declined over the past 3 years. These factors, plus the company's high oil exposure, account for the conservative stance on Marathon at the moment.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

