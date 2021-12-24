Mark George Wilson Sells 3,687 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80.

On Saturday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34.

On Saturday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34.

NYSE BB opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in BlackBerry by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,897,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackBerry by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in BlackBerry by 6.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.