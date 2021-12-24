Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 40.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,631. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.