Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 1,195 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $741.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.