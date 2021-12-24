Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 94.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 461.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

