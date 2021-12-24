Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $686,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $116,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $29.41 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $659,299 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

