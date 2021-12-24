Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Xencor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Xencor by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -407.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

