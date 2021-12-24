Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 33,900 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NMI by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 635,620 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NMI by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after buying an additional 625,118 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 4,629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 603,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 388,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.34 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.31.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

