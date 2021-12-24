Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVN opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

