Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0023

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $67,457.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 64.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.79 or 0.07957207 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00074387 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00091053 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

