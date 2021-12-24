Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

NYSE:MA opened at $360.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.22. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

