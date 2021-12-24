Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 146.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NYSE MTDR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

