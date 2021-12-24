McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49,393 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $133,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $265.95. 1,509,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.47 and a 200 day moving average of $243.21. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

