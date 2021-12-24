McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

