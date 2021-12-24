McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Target by 149.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

