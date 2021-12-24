McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $252.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.