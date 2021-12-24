McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

