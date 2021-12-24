McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.