Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $102.90. 7,255,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

