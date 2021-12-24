Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 55,898 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,898 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

Shares of EL traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.99. 898,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,048. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $369.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.