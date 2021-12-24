Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $41.07 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,885 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $208,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

