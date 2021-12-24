Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 1,219,087 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 1.00% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $85,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after buying an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 473.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 660,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 545,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. 863,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

