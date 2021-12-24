Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $594.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $779,006.62 and $594.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00300799 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010893 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.