MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $85,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 574.7% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after buying an additional 46,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,262.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,018.73 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,382.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,563.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

