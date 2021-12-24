Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Eric Xavier Heine Sells 1,000 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

