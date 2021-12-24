Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Eric Xavier Heine Sells 2,900 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.49 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

