Methanex (TSE:MX) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned a C$44.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.15.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.88. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.8699997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

