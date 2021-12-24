Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.60 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €9.60 ($10.79) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.17 ($11.42).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.10 ($11.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €9.10 ($10.22) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($14.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.38.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

